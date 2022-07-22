Cardano Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion and approximately $796.43 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00105072 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00030908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001486 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00242955 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00041028 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

