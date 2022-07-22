CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 17,707 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Samuel Zales sold 961 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $24,217.20.

CarGurus Trading Down 5.3 %

CARG stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.76. 59,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after buying an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,989,000 after buying an additional 199,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,194,000 after buying an additional 44,451 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.