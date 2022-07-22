Carnival Co. &’s (CCL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.56) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.9 %

CCL opened at GBX 714.40 ($8.54) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 812.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,163.08. The company has a market capitalization of £8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.05. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of GBX 595.81 ($7.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,797 ($21.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

