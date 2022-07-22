Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSV. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $56,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,258.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $98.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.22 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

