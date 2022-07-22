Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,103 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $38.27 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

