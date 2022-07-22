Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE CARR opened at $38.27 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

