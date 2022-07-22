Castings (LON:CGS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $318.76

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 318.76 ($3.81) and traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.06). Castings shares last traded at GBX 332 ($3.97), with a volume of 21,884 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.34) price target on shares of Castings in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Castings Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 318.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 326.67. The stock has a market cap of £136.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.00.

Castings Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Castings’s previous dividend of $12.57. Castings’s payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

In other Castings news, insider Brian J. Cooke bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £9,270 ($11,081.89). In other news, insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,000 shares of Castings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £9,270 ($11,081.89). Also, insider Steve Mant purchased 3,100 shares of Castings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £9,858 ($11,784.82).

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

