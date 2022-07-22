Celer Network Price Up 3.8% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $121.20 million and approximately $34.52 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,745.45 or 1.00004614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,068,599,478 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.