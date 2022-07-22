Celo (CELO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.18 Million

Celo (CELO) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $454.45 million and approximately $26.18 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004260 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032932 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

