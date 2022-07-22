Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4,031.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 164,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Centene by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.12. The company had a trading volume of 55,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

