Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,869 shares during the period. Centene comprises 2.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Centene were worth $21,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Centene by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Centene by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Centene in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,958. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.