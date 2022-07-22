CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

CNP stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.