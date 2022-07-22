CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 13,613 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,599 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

