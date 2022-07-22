CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after acquiring an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,128,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.54.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

