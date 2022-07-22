CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.18.

TT opened at $138.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

