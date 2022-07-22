CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $285,977,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,183,000 after buying an additional 285,615 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.69.

Shares of YUM opened at $120.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.48. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

