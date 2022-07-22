CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 741 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $5,171,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

NYSE:CI opened at $266.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.75. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $282.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.