CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 8,112 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.22.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

