Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 25,000 Shares

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CERE traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.72. 691,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

