Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 25,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEREGet Rating) insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 5th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CERE traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.72. 691,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.44.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CEREGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

