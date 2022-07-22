CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CEU shares. National Bankshares raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at C$801,512.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$599.65 million and a PE ratio of 11.70. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.11.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.