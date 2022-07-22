CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,235. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.