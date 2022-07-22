CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Hits $0.0208

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $954,910.32 and approximately $135.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CHADS VC

CHADS is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,269,030 coins and its circulating supply is 45,953,890 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc.

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

