Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises 3.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Chart Industries worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

Chart Industries stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.53. 1,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,053. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.