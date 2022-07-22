Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $663.47.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $492.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $472.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.38.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.