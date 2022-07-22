Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $663.47.
Charter Communications Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of CHTR opened at $492.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $472.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.38.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.