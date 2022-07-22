Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.07. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

