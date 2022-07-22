Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Trading Up 0.5%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 3,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

