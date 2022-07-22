Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $167.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $183.00. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.55 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

