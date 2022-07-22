Chimpion Market Cap Hits $38.56 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $38.56 million and approximately $109,087.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00005267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

