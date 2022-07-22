China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

China BlueChemical Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

China BlueChemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.9842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

About China BlueChemical

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

