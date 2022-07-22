China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CGASY opened at $49.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.
China Resources Gas Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.3806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from China Resources Gas Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%.
About China Resources Gas Group
China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.
See Also
