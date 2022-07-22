Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $1,720.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Wedbush cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,876.54.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,368.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,313.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,435.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

