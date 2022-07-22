Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,768.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,876.54.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,368.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,313.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,435.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after buying an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.