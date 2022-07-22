Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $41,798,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,429. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.58 and its 200-day moving average is $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $164.13 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.