Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.50.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

