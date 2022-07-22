CIBC Increases ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$54.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACO.X. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO to a hold rating and set a C$49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.50.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$44.99 on Thursday. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.62. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATCO Company Profile

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,174,225,327.

(Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.