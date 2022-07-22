Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 243,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,878,336 shares.The stock last traded at $19.13 and had previously closed at $18.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
Cinemark Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.
Cinemark Company Profile
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinemark (CNK)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.