Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 243,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,878,336 shares.The stock last traded at $19.13 and had previously closed at $18.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.