Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.90-$12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.47 billion-$8.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.33 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus reduced their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $432.00.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $401.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

