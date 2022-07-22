Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.21. 71,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,603,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

