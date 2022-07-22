Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

