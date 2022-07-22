Citigroup Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $60.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.14.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $55.82 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cloudflare by 574.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

