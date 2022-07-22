Citigroup Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $115.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.44.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $104.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.