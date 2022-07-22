Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,152,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $61,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of C traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,954,264. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

