Citigroup Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBEX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.
IBEX Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $346.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.67. IBEX has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.
Institutional Trading of IBEX
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
