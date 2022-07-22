Citigroup Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBEX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $346.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.67. IBEX has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.78 million. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.