Citigroup Lowers Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target to GBX 410

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from GBX 710 ($8.49) to GBX 410 ($4.90) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.77) to GBX 575 ($6.87) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.56) to GBX 360 ($4.30) in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $387.50.
Royal Mail Stock Performance
Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.
Royal Mail Increases Dividend
Royal Mail Company Profile
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Mail (ROYMY)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.