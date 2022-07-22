Citigroup Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $200.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.45.

ZS stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.08.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

