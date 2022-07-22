City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%.

City Stock Performance

CHCO traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. City has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.55.

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,048.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of City by 7.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

