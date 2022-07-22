Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,662 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,662 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $229,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,783,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 1,209,042 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

RF opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

