Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,755,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 355.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,472,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,647,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,512,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,424,000 after buying an additional 686,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after buying an additional 344,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSPD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

