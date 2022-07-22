Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

BSV stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

