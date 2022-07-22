Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $195,000 Stake in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.73% of Femasys worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Femasys by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Femasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $2.17 on Friday. Femasys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 733.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. On average, analysts predict that Femasys Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Femasys Profile

(Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Further Reading

